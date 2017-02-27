Everyone who wants to be part of the movement to oust the fascist Trump regime is invited! We will dig into the updated Call to Action from Refuse Fascism which begins:



“In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!

Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime!



The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration,

this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out.”



We will make plans for how to carry out the resolutions in the Call:



All of this is what renders the Trump/Pence Regime illegitimate and a grave

threat to people all over the world. Therefore, we resolve:



1. Our single unifying mission must be to Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime.



2. We must manifest the power of NO! everywhere: on signs, billboards,

walls, social media and the news. NO! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To

Accept a Fascist America must resound.



3. Every outrage committed by this regime must be met with greater and greater resistance.



4. We must ORGANIZE: working with all our creativity and determination toward the time when millions of people can be moved to fill the streets of cities and towns day after day and night after night, declaring this whole regime illegitimate --



Demanding, and Not Stopping, Until the Trump/Pence Regime Is Driven from Power.



http://www.refusefascism.org