Screening of: 13th Date Thursday March 09 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall

1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org

Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Cynthia Johnson



Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as part of our Conscientious Projector series.



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



Ph: 510-275-4272 or email:



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html



The words of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution were supposed to guarantee that slavery and involuntary servitude effectively were outlawed. With the exception of punishment for a crime where the "party shall have been convicted." That's the loophole. And as detailed in Ava DuVernay's "The 13th", the injustice system in America has not changed all that much since the earliest days of slavery. The statistics DuVernay puts onscreen say it all: African-Americans make up 6.5% of the U.S. population but a whopping 40% of the prison population — in a country with the highest level of incarceration in the world; up more than tenfold since 1970 and existing mostly to put away black and Latino men. It all comes down to money. That was the driving force in the beginning, when slavery effectively was ended, but the South had to figure out a way to balance the economics when suddenly short about 4 million slaves. Using the loophole in the 13th Amendment, Southerners started putting blacks in prisons for petty reasons and used them as a workforce without calling them "slaves." Today the practice is very much alive, overcrowding our prisons and filling them with minorities, the most vulnerable and underprivileged among us.

Screening of: 13th
Date Thursday March 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location: Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as part of our Conscientious Projector series.
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

