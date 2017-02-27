top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 3/18/2017
Santa Rosa, March and Rally for Trans Youth
Date Saturday March 18
Time 2:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
Santa Rosa,CA. March 18,2:30pm at Santa Rosa City Hall.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJasmine De La Torre
In response to Donald J Trump's repeal of Title IX, transgender inclusive bathroom protections. There will be a March and Rally in Santa Rosa,CA at 2:30 pm . The March will begin at Santa Rosa City Hall. Please tell your family and friends, show up in mass. Let's show Trump, we will not stand for bullies.
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 9:40 PM
