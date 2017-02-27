From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: North Bay / Marin | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 3/18/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Santa Rosa, March and Rally for Trans Youth
|
Date
|
Saturday March 18
|
Time
|
2:30 PM
-
7:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
Santa Rosa,CA. March 18,2:30pm at Santa Rosa City Hall.
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Jasmine De La Torre
|
In response to Donald J Trump's repeal of Title IX, transgender inclusive bathroom protections. There will be a March and Rally in Santa Rosa,CA at 2:30 pm . The March will begin at Santa Rosa City Hall. Please tell your family and friends, show up in mass. Let's show Trump, we will not stand for bullies.
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 9:40 PM