Slingshot newspaper collective article brainstorm issue #124 / new volunteer meeting
Date
Sunday March 19
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Event Type
Meeting
|Slingshot collective
Get involved in Slingshot Newspaper.
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 9:16 PM
*Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot
Everyone is welcome.
Issue #124 is due out on April 29, 2017
(Deadline for Issue #124 is April 15, 2017)