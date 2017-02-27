Get involved in Slingshot Newspaper.



*Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot

Everyone is welcome.



Issue #124 is due out on April 29, 2017

(Deadline for Issue #124 is April 15, 2017)





http://slingshot.tao.ca For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 9:16 PM