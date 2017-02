From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 4/21/2017

Earth Day at EPA: March for Science Not Polluter Profits Date Friday April 21 Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location Details EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) Office, 75 Hawthorne Street, SF

between 2nd/3rd Sts., near Montgomery BART/MUNI Event Type Protest Organizer/Author ANSWER

Earth Day Action for Environmental & Climate Justice!

Tell Trump and His Polluter & Billionaire Cronies:

Stop Environmental Racism and Injustice!

Protect Our Air, Water, Climate, Health, Communities, Civil Rights and Science - Not Polluter Profits!



Initiated by: the California Environmental Justice Coalition.

Co-sponsors: California Environmental Justice Coalition, AIM West, Amazon Watch, ANSWER, Asamblea de Gonzales, Bay Area Environmental Health Collaborative, Bay Area - System Change not Climate Change, Bayview Hunters Point Mothers and Fathers Committee for Health and Environmental Justice, Biosafety Alliance, Breakthrough Communities, California Indian Environmental Alliance, California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, Center for Environmental Health, Chinese Progressive Association, Comite Civico del Valle, Communities for a Better Environment/Richmond, Community Food and Justice Coalition, Community Science Institute, Diablo Rising Tide, East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, Eco Tierra Project, El Pueblo Para el Aire y Agua Limpia/El Pueblo of Kettleman City, Environmental Justice Coalition for Water, Food Empowerment Project, Fresh Air Vallejo, Fresnans Against Fracking, Gila River Alliance for a Clean Environment, Gila River Environmental Youth, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Grayson Neighborhood Council, Greenaction for Health & Environmental Justice, Greenpeace, Healthy 880 Communities, Idle No More/Bay Area, La Union Have La Fuerza, Literacy for Environmental Justice, Occupy San Francisco Environmental Justice Working Group, PODER, Richmond Progressive Alliance, Rootskeeper, Sierra Club SF Bay Chapter, Soil Not Oil Coalition, Sunflower Alliance, Tri-Valley CAREs, Valley Improvement Projects, West Berkeley Alliance for Clean Air & Safe Jobs, West County Toxics Coalition, West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, Youth United for Community Action, 350 Bay Area



Join the ANSWER Coalition contingent at the rally and march on Earth Day!

Volunteer! Contact us to help build the ANSWER Coalition contingent at the April 21 Climate March!

