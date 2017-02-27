2/28 SF Press Conference Protesting Outsourcing and Firing of 49 Tech Workers From UCSF

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 at 9A.M. At UCSF Mission Center, 1855 Folsom Street, San Francisco

February 27, 2017



University of California Terminates IT Workers In Favor Of H1-B Workers



49 Career UCSF Information Technology (IT) employees are scheduled to be terminated February 28, 2017 in favor of employees from HCL Technologies (HCL), an Indian IT services Company.



Many of the impacted IT Workers will be holding a protest on Tuesday, February 28th at 9 A.M. as they collectively leave UCSF Mission Bay carrying boxes of their personal items.



J. Gary Gwilliam, Esq. the lawyer for many of the employees set to be terminated tomorrow states:



“This is the first time that a Public University has replaced American workers with H1-B visa foreign workers. UCSF is abusing the Visa program by bringing in foreign workers when there are qualified American workers already performing this sensitive work which includes handling patient medical records. These Career workers are very concerned about the security of the outsourced medical records. This layoff is of major significance and has already received attention from Congress.”



Randall E. Strauss, Esq. co-counsel for many of the impacted employees states:



“It is deplorable to think that these American workers have been training their H1-B replacements since July 2016. UCSF gave their managers discretion as to selecting who would be terminated and across the board managers selected older well qualified workers setting up the stage for additional charges of age, nationality and national origin discrimination”



Our clients will be present at the Press Conference and are available for comments.



