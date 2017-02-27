top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$26.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/28/2017
SF Press Conference Protesting Outsourcing and Firing of 49 Tech Workers From UCSF
Date Tuesday February 28
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Location Details
UCSF Mission Center, 1855 Folsom Street, San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorJ. Gary Gwilliam, Esq
2/28 SF Press Conference Protesting Outsourcing and Firing of 49 Tech Workers From UCSF
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 at 9A.M. At UCSF Mission Center, 1855 Folsom Street, San Francisco
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 27, 2017

University of California Terminates IT Workers In Favor Of H1-B Workers

PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 at 9A.M. At UCSF Mission Center, 1855 Folsom Street, San Francisco

49 Career UCSF Information Technology (IT) employees are scheduled to be terminated February 28, 2017 in favor of employees from HCL Technologies (HCL), an Indian IT services Company.

Many of the impacted IT Workers will be holding a protest on Tuesday, February 28th at 9 A.M. as they collectively leave UCSF Mission Bay carrying boxes of their personal items.

J. Gary Gwilliam, Esq. the lawyer for many of the employees set to be terminated tomorrow states:

“This is the first time that a Public University has replaced American workers with H1-B visa foreign workers. UCSF is abusing the Visa program by bringing in foreign workers when there are qualified American workers already performing this sensitive work which includes handling patient medical records. These Career workers are very concerned about the security of the outsourced medical records. This layoff is of major significance and has already received attention from Congress.”

Randall E. Strauss, Esq. co-counsel for many of the impacted employees states:

“It is deplorable to think that these American workers have been training their H1-B replacements since July 2016. UCSF gave their managers discretion as to selecting who would be terminated and across the board managers selected older well qualified workers setting up the stage for additional charges of age, nationality and national origin discrimination”

Our clients will be present at the Press Conference and are available for comments.
ucsf_tech_workers_outsourced.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.gcibb.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 2:22 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code