Okay, are you saturated (tired) with laughing, guffawing, and snorting at Trump's words and deeds? Are you ready to move on to talking gritty real estate economics regarding Trump with family, friends, and casual acquaintances? Are you ready to identify specific financial policies that would crunch Trump? If you are an educator, we've got use-it-now tutorials for analyzing literature and making sense of social studies, k-12.



Join Teachers with whiteboards for an on-the-street meet and greet. Chips and salsa on hand.



Teachers with whiteboards is a union of k-12 teachers who present fundamental economic concepts with nothing more than dry erase pens and a white surface. Why? Because you and your children deserve the civics education our schools' curricula leave out. Move over, H. Zinn, there's something else for the DIYS!

http://www.TheCommonsSF.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 27th, 2017 1:52 PM