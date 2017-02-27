top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Bertolini is not only an idiot
by Bruce Loisel (dbruceloisel [at] gmail.com)
Monday Feb 27th, 2017 12:12 PM
Aetna (under the sage leadership of CEO Mark Bertolini) just took a billion dollar loss. So clearly Berolini is an idiot – although Aetna won’t have to pay federal taxes for taking this loss, just like his buddy Donald Trump (my Fed. Tax bill for Jan. was $586 dollars – what was yours?).
In an article in the Washington post (2/15/2017) Carolyn Johnson wrote the following, “Aetna chief executive says Obamacare is in a ‘death spiral. ’Aetna chief executive Mark Bertolini said Wednesday that the Affordable Care Act's exchanges — the marketplaces where consumers can buy individual health coverage under President Barack Obama's signature health-care law — are in a “death spiral.”

Bertolini's remarks at the Wall Street Journal's the Future of Healthcare event came a day after the official end of his company's proposed merger with the health insurer Humana — a divorce that will cost Aetna a $1 billion breakup fee. It also came a day after Humana announced that it would pull out of all of its remaining ACA exchanges for 2018, arguing that the risk pool was unbalanced because not enough healthy people were signing up for insurance compared with the number of sick people.

“That logic shows just how much the risk pool is deteriorating in the ACA and how poorly structured the funding mechanism and premium model is,” Bertolini said. “I think you will see a lot more withdrawals this year of plans.”

So let me get this straight…Aetna (under the sage leadership of CEO Mark Bertolini) just took a billion dollar loss. So clearly Berolini an idiot – although Aetna won’t have to pay federal taxes for taking this loss, just like his buddy Donald Trump (my Fed. Tax bill for Jan. was $586 dollars – what was yours?).

However, Aetna is in the business of insuring people so they can live healthy happy lives!

But since there’s not enough profit in insuring sick people “arguing that the risk pool was unbalanced because not enough healthy people were signing up for insurance compared with the number of sick people.”

So you just throw in the towel penalize sick poor people by cutting healthcare coverage?

By letting the system “implode” (Trumps words) does that mean letting people go without insurance coverage and people suffering and will die. So the message is Bertolini is not only an idiot, but heartless, greedy, and imbecilic as well.

Aetna, I’m glad I “met ya.”
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Understanding "adverse selection"Mike NovackMonday Feb 27th, 2017 2:55 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code