

Local Gina René opens.

Saturday, March 11, 7:30PM,

AT: Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, CA



Facebook event:

TICKETS:



Naima Shalhoub is a vocalist, composer, musician, actress, and educator from Oakland, CA. Shalhoub uses music and song as vessels for freedom, advocating for social justice and inspiration for healing and feeling deeper. Her first album, Borderlands, was recorded in the San Francisco County Jail and is featured in an AJ+ video titled "Singing Through the Prison Walls."



Bay area soul singer Naima Shalhoub will perform a mix of her own songs and music of resistance and freedom with Palestinian American MC and musician Tarik Kazaleh - “Excentrik,” a multi-instrumentalist, on Saturday, March 11, 7:30PM at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. Local singer/songwriter Gina René will open the evening, blending R&B and Pop melodies with wit and lyricism.



“The voice cannot be contained by metal bars. Music can break the barriers of the injustice and the pain that people go through when they are isolated and confined.” - Naima Shalhoub



Naima Shalhoub blends her African and Middle Eastern culture with improvisation and rhythm. She is ignited by a passion to use her vocal talents to uplift others. Songstress, performing artist and educator Naima Shalhoub facilitates weekly music sessions with incarcerated women. Borderlands: Live in San Francisco County Jail, Shalhoub’s debut album, merges her passion for singing with her equally deep passion for social justice and freedom.



Shalhoub is a first generation Lebanese American. Her parents were born in Sierra Leone and raised in Lebanon. Shalhoub’s vocal style has an Edie Brickell-meets-Sade sort of quality. Her music is influenced by Billie Holiday, African rhythms, Arabic songs, soul and blues.



“Being a woman of color, being an Arab American in this world, I have definitely felt what confinement feels like and what it feels like to be in the Borderlands. As a brown woman, you cannot ignore the rampant ways that violence against women shows up in the world. You cannot ignore that. You have to face that every day of your life.”



Tickets are $15 + fees.

Contact

More info: 831.423-.1626 rcnv.org

