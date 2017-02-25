top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/26/2017
Art Party for SF Native Nations March
Date Sunday February 26
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Intertribal Friendship House
523 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94606
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorIdle No More SF Bay
For those who cannot make it to the art party on Saturday the 25th, please join us on Sunday at 12pm! We will be making banners for the Native Nations march in SF and for some of our Idle No More SF Bay members to carry in D.C.

Please bring any large containers (yogurt, butter, etc) for the paint and wear comfortable clothing that you do not mind getting dirty, snacks and beverages are always appreciated :)
protect-our-communities.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2538332650...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 25th, 2017 6:59 PM
Add Your Comments
