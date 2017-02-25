For those who cannot make it to the art party on Saturday the 25th, please join us on Sunday at 12pm! We will be making banners for the Native Nations march in SF and for some of our Idle No More SF Bay members to carry in D.C.



Please bring any large containers (yogurt, butter, etc) for the paint and wear comfortable clothing that you do not mind getting dirty, snacks and beverages are always appreciated :)







https://www.facebook.com/events/2538332650... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 25th, 2017 6:59 PM