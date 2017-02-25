From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Art Party for SF Native Nations March
|
|
Sunday February 26
|
|
12:00 PM
-
4:00 PM
|
|
Intertribal Friendship House
523 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94606
|
|
Party/Street Party
Idle No More SF Bay
|
For those who cannot make it to the art party on Saturday the 25th, please join us on Sunday at 12pm! We will be making banners for the Native Nations march in SF and for some of our Idle No More SF Bay members to carry in D.C.
Please bring any large containers (yogurt, butter, etc) for the paint and wear comfortable clothing that you do not mind getting dirty, snacks and beverages are always appreciated :)