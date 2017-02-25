top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/28/2017
Rally for trees & against herbicides in SF parks
Date Tuesday February 28
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street, Across from City Hall
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSF Forest Alliance, Our City SF
Emailsfforestnews [at] gmail.com
Community and environmental organizations, including Our City and San Francisco
Forest Alliance, will hold a rally at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, in Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street,
across from San Francisco City Hall, to demand protection for trees, and the end of dangerous pesticide use, in the management of San Francisco parks and natural areas.
For more event information:
https://sfforest.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 25th, 2017 1:58 AM
