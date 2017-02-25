From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for trees & against herbicides in SF parks
Date
Tuesday February 28
Time
1:00 PM
2:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street, Across from City Hall
Event Type
Protest
|SF Forest Alliance, Our City SF
|sfforestnews [at] gmail.com
Community and environmental organizations, including Our City and San Francisco
Forest Alliance, will hold a rally at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, in Civic Center Plaza at Polk Street,
across from San Francisco City Hall, to demand protection for trees, and the end of dangerous pesticide use, in the management of San Francisco parks and natural areas.
