



We say NO to:



* Sexism and misogyny of tech bro culture

* Exploiting workers with low wages and predatory loans, "contracting" economy

* Tech driven displacement of people of color and immigrants, the poor and working class, queers and artists

* Silicon Valley "neutrality" and complicity with Trump's agenda and neoliberal capitalism.



Why #deleteUber?



http://mashable.com/2017/02/21/uber-disgusting-examples/

https://www.buzzfeed.com/bensmith/uber-executive-suggests-digging-up-dirt-on-journalists

http://www.citylab.com/commute/2016/06/uber-subprime-auto-leases/485480/

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/dozens-uber-employees-describe-sexist-hostile-work-culture-article-1.2979909

https://www.susanjfowler.com/blog/2017/2/19/reflecting-on-one-very-strange-year-at-uber

