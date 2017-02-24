top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$26.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/27/2017
#deleteUber rally and street party
Date Monday February 27
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
Uber Headquarters, 1455 Market St
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author#deleteUber
Rally outside of Uber at 5pm, 2/27. Bring your signs. Bring your noisemakers. Bring your crew. Show the world we will not stand for this in our backyard. #deleteUber

We say NO to:

* Sexism and misogyny of tech bro culture
* Exploiting workers with low wages and predatory loans, "contracting" economy
* Tech driven displacement of people of color and immigrants, the poor and working class, queers and artists
* Silicon Valley "neutrality" and complicity with Trump's agenda and neoliberal capitalism.

Why #deleteUber?

http://mashable.com/2017/02/21/uber-disgusting-examples/
https://www.buzzfeed.com/bensmith/uber-executive-suggests-digging-up-dirt-on-journalists
http://www.citylab.com/commute/2016/06/uber-subprime-auto-leases/485480/
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/dozens-uber-employees-describe-sexist-hostile-work-culture-article-1.2979909
https://www.susanjfowler.com/blog/2017/2/19/reflecting-on-one-very-strange-year-at-uber
sm_rjjalzrn.jpeg
original image (900x900)
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 24th, 2017 6:13 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code