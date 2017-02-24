top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$26.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/12/2017
The Other Slavery: Indian Enslavement in America
Date Wednesday April 12
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
“Andres Reséndez vividly recounts the harrowing story of a previously little-known aspect of the histories of American slavery and of encounters between indigenes and invaders.” — Publishers Weekly The Other Slavery: Indian Enslavement in America Is an eye-opening, landmark history of the enslavement of tens of thousands of Native Americans across America, from the time of the conquistadores to the early 20th century. This is a key missing chapter of American history. Resendez offers a startling contemporary insight: today’s global human trafficking has its roots less in the black slavery we have studied since grade school, and more in the other slavery we have failed to see. Unlike African slavery, Native American slavery was technically illegal on most of the American continent since the time of Columbus. Practiced as an open secret for centuries, there was no abolitionist movement to protect the indigenous people who were kidnapped and enslaved by the conquistadores throughout the 18th Century, or made to serve Mormon settlers and other Anglos as servants. Resendez builds the incisive, original case that mass slavery was more damaging than the disease epidemics that decimated indigenous populations across North America. He also sheds light on how and why the European enslaving incited Native Americans to enslave their own, through compelling anecdotes from priests, merchants, Indian captives, and Anglo colonists. What started as a European business passed into the hands of indigenous operators and spread across the entire American Southwest. Every now and then a new book comes along that...makes us see ourselves
sm_the_other_slavery.berkeley_.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 24th, 2017 3:32 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code