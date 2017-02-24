From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Paul Robeson: A Portrait in Story & Song by The Rockin' Solidarity Labor Chorus
Date
Saturday March 11
Time
3:00 PM
4:30 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St., Civic Center
San Francisco, CA
Event Type
Concert/Show
|Sally Whitehead
This performance is a musical biography of the great African American artist, athlete, and activist based on material gathered from primary sources by Alex Bagwell.
Open to the public free of charge; donations welcome.
