From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 3/11/2017
Paul Robeson: A Portrait in Story & Song by The Rockin' Solidarity Labor Chorus
Date Saturday March 11
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St., Civic Center
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSally Whitehead
This performance is a musical biography of the great African American artist, athlete, and activist based on material gathered from primary sources by Alex Bagwell.
Open to the public free of charge; donations welcome.
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 24th, 2017 7:40 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
