Teachers with whiteboards is a collective of working teachers who produce workshops for educators that illustrate how to use dry erase pens and a whiteboard to make analyzing literature and social studies a breeze.



Come along on a walking tour of San Francisco social movements that introduces attendees to our primary theme that "this land is your land." The walk hypothesizes that all oppressed peoples' primary objective is securing " security in geography." How can this hypothesis bring the bored to life in your classroom? Find out on this walk. Educators and those who educate friends, family, and acquaintances come along for free!

