Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Teachers with whiteboards: the walking tour
Date Saturday February 25
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
SF
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Teachers with whiteboards is a collective of working teachers who produce workshops for educators that illustrate how to use dry erase pens and a whiteboard to make analyzing literature and social studies a breeze.

Come along on a walking tour of San Francisco social movements that introduces attendees to our primary theme that "this land is your land." The walk hypothesizes that all oppressed peoples' primary objective is securing " security in geography." How can this hypothesis bring the bored to life in your classroom? Find out on this walk. Educators and those who educate friends, family, and acquaintances come along for free!
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 9:11 PM
