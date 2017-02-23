From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 2/25/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Teachers with whiteboards: the walking tour
|
Date
|
Saturday February 25
|
Time
|
9:00 AM
-
11:30 AM
|
Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
SF
|
Event Type
|
Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|Email
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|
Teachers with whiteboards is a collective of working teachers who produce workshops for educators that illustrate how to use dry erase pens and a whiteboard to make analyzing literature and social studies a breeze.
Come along on a walking tour of San Francisco social movements that introduces attendees to our primary theme that "this land is your land." The walk hypothesizes that all oppressed peoples' primary objective is securing " security in geography." How can this hypothesis bring the bored to life in your classroom? Find out on this walk. Educators and those who educate friends, family, and acquaintances come along for free!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 9:11 PM