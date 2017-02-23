top
Related Categories: East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/19/2017
Zero Waste Week Conferences, Local Tours, Film Screenings
Date Sunday March 19
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
Various (see description)
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorNCRA
ZERO WASTE WEEK CONFERENCES, LOCAL TOURS, FILM SCREENINGS
​Website: http://ncrarecycles.org/activities/zww/
Dates: 3/19/17-3/24/17
Times: various
Location: various
Contact: president [at] ncrarecycles.org, (415) 425-8229


Recycling Update
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
8:30am-4:30pm
Freight and Salvage
The premier event of Zero Waste Week will feature 25 experts speaking on the spectrum of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot, a delicious Zero Waste networking lunch and plenty of ideas to bring home to your family and community.

NCRA Tours:

It’s All About the Process(ing) Tour at Strategic Materials and Napa Recycling & Composting Facility, Wednesday, 3/22/17, 9am - 3pm, $25

Pier 96 New Processing Line Tour, Friday, 3/24/17 at 10am - Free

NCRA Movie Screenings:

A Plastic Ocean, Monday, 3/21/17, Marin Sanitary Service, 6pm

Dogtown Redemption, Wednesday 3/22/17, Berkeley Community Media, 6pm

Zero Waste Youth Convergence:
Sunday, March 19, 2017
City College San Francisco
Zero Waste Youth USA will host their 5th annual Zero Waste Youth Convergence in 2017. This event brings together high school and college students as well as young professionals in a full day dedicated to learning, visioning, organizing for Zero Waste and bringing this back to our schools and communities.
ncra-logo-circle-500px.jpg
For more event information:
http://ncrarecycles.org/activities/zww/
