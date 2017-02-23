

​Website:

Dates: 3/19/17-3/24/17

Times: various

Location: various

Contact:





Recycling Update

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

8:30am-4:30pm

Freight and Salvage

The premier event of Zero Waste Week will feature 25 experts speaking on the spectrum of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot, a delicious Zero Waste networking lunch and plenty of ideas to bring home to your family and community.



NCRA Tours:



It’s All About the Process(ing) Tour at Strategic Materials and Napa Recycling & Composting Facility, Wednesday, 3/22/17, 9am - 3pm, $25



Pier 96 New Processing Line Tour, Friday, 3/24/17 at 10am - Free



NCRA Movie Screenings:



A Plastic Ocean, Monday, 3/21/17, Marin Sanitary Service, 6pm



Dogtown Redemption, Wednesday 3/22/17, Berkeley Community Media, 6pm



Zero Waste Youth Convergence:

Sunday, March 19, 2017

City College San Francisco

Zero Waste Youth USA will host their 5th annual Zero Waste Youth Convergence in 2017. This event brings together high school and college students as well as young professionals in a full day dedicated to learning, visioning, organizing for Zero Waste and bringing this back to our schools and communities. ZERO WASTE WEEK CONFERENCES, LOCAL TOURS, FILM SCREENINGS​Website: http://ncrarecycles.org/activities/zww/ Dates: 3/19/17-3/24/17Times: variousLocation: variousContact: president [at] ncrarecycles.org , (415) 425-8229Recycling UpdateTuesday, March 21, 20178:30am-4:30pmFreight and SalvageThe premier event of Zero Waste Week will feature 25 experts speaking on the spectrum of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot, a delicious Zero Waste networking lunch and plenty of ideas to bring home to your family and community.NCRA Tours:It’s All About the Process(ing) Tour at Strategic Materials and Napa Recycling & Composting Facility, Wednesday, 3/22/17, 9am - 3pm, $25Pier 96 New Processing Line Tour, Friday, 3/24/17 at 10am - FreeNCRA Movie Screenings:A Plastic Ocean, Monday, 3/21/17, Marin Sanitary Service, 6pmDogtown Redemption, Wednesday 3/22/17, Berkeley Community Media, 6pmZero Waste Youth Convergence:Sunday, March 19, 2017City College San FranciscoZero Waste Youth USA will host their 5th annual Zero Waste Youth Convergence in 2017. This event brings together high school and college students as well as young professionals in a full day dedicated to learning, visioning, organizing for Zero Waste and bringing this back to our schools and communities.



http://ncrarecycles.org/activities/zww/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 1:43 PM