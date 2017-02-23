top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Treasury Extends Anti-Money Laundering Luxury Real Estate Regulations
by Greg Williams
Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 10:40 AM
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) renewed requirements for title insurance companies to identify the real owners behind shell companies in six major metropolitan areas.
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) renewed requirements for title insurance companies to identify the real owners behind shell companies in six major metropolitan areas. These “Geographic Targeting Orders” started in 2016 and preliminary reporting found that 30% of buyers were involved in suspicious activity. Watchdog groups like Jubilee USA are concerned that real estate purchases in places like New York and Miami are ways for corrupt officials to launder money.

“It's good news that Treasury is renewing these reporting requirements. Luxury real estate transactions can be used to launder money stolen from developing economies,” explained Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA. "Not only can unchecked real estate purchases support corruption and tax evasion, they also drive up real estate values that leave little room for affordable housing.”

FinCEN's order applies to New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego and the Miami, San Francisco and San Antonio metropolitan areas. According to a recent report from the research organization Global Financial Integrity, developing countries lose more to corruption and tax evasion than they receive in loans, aid and other sources combined. Last year's "Panama Papers" leak revealed how shell companies can facilitate corruption and tax evasion.

“Improving global transparency is essential to solving global poverty,” stated LeCompte who serves on United Nations expert groups that focus on the financial system.

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 650 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code