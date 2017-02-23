A call has gone out. It asks us to begin organizing a general strike on March 8, in response to Donald Trump's oppresive adminstration and the neoliberal attack that threatens our livelihood.



We are heeding the call. Given the short amount of time, we are not planning for a strike in the traditional sense. We are instead planning 5pm demonstration.



By organizing this, we hope to create the tools and infrastructure necessary to organize a women's bloc for the national general strike called for May 1 in Oakland.



Join us at the Omni Commons to discuss, plan and work towards building our collective power.



-- Planning Meetings will be held Tues and Thurs leading up to March 8. Next meetings details:



> 7:00pm - 9:00pm

> Thursday, February 23

> Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck, Oakland)

https://www.facebook.com/Oakland-Womens-St... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 9:28 AM