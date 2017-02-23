Please join us in support of our action as we address the Sexist Policies of UBER.

The Alliance for Independent Workers is organizing the action.



Statement:

UBER has continued to run their standard mode of operation that is contrary to acceptable business practices. Every time they are caught red handed, in another major transgression, they cry mea culpa and quickly attempt damage control to avoid and/or minimize the adverse consequences for tech corporations behaving badly. Uber growth requires Uber corporate acceptance of social responsibilities. Uber's "Sexist Policies" exemplifies how UBER continues to put corporate profits before people!



Participants:

*Fight For 15

*Senior & Disability Action

& Others



We look forward to seeing you there!



EDWARD ESCOBAR

founder

The ALLIANCE for Independent Workers





