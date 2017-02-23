From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
UBER Sexist Policies Protest
|
Date
|
Thursday February 23
|
Time
|
1:00 PM
-
2:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
UBER HQ 1455 Market St SF
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The ALLIANCE for Independent Workers
|Email
|TheALLIANCEorg [at] outlook.com
|Phone
|4159920061
|
Please join us in support of our action as we address the Sexist Policies of UBER.
The Alliance for Independent Workers is organizing the action.
Statement:
UBER has continued to run their standard mode of operation that is contrary to acceptable business practices. Every time they are caught red handed, in another major transgression, they cry mea culpa and quickly attempt damage control to avoid and/or minimize the adverse consequences for tech corporations behaving badly. Uber growth requires Uber corporate acceptance of social responsibilities. Uber's "Sexist Policies" exemplifies how UBER continues to put corporate profits before people!
Participants:
*Fight For 15
*Senior & Disability Action
& Others
We look forward to seeing you there!
EDWARD ESCOBAR
founder
The ALLIANCE for Independent Workers
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 23rd, 2017 3:52 AM