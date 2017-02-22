top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
Cower or Continue?
by Bob Lamonica
Wednesday Feb 22nd, 2017 9:07 PM
STEVE SCHLICHT Santa Mierda COWARD hiding behind a PSEUDONYM exposed!
sm_steve-schlicht-santa-mierda-guy-exposed.jpg
original image (1908x307)
STEVE SCHLICHT santamierda.com COWARD hiding behind a PSEUDONYM exposed! http://www.boblamonica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Steve-Schlicht-Santa-Mierda-Guy-Exposed.jpg
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code