Wednesday Feb 22nd, 2017 4:39 PM The Western Monarch Milkweed Mapper will facilitate the study and conservation of the monarch butterfly in western states.

original image (1000x667)



“Annual monitoring of overwintering monarchs in central Mexico and along the California coast has revealed significant population declines,” said Candace Fallon, the Xerces Society conservation biologist who is leading the project. “For the monarch to be protected, more information is needed on where milkweed grows and what areas are important for monarch breeding in western states.”



Sightings submitted through the new Western Monarch Milkweed Mapper (WMMM) will improve our understanding of the distribution and phenology of monarchs and milkweeds in the West, directly addressing these data gaps.



“Your smart phone—or a digital camera and computer—are all you need to help us better understand monarch conservation needs,” noted Beth Waterbury, lead project partner and wildlife biologist with Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “It’s quick and easy to get started, so be sure to keep an eye out for monarchs and milkweeds when you’re out in your local parks, natural areas, and even roadsides this spring!”



This project is a collaboration between the Xerces Society, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, with funding from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service State Wildlife Grant and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.



The WMMM engages all of its users, from citizen scientists to biologists and other researchers, in western monarch conservation by providing a suite of tools to identify 46 western milkweed species, add milkweed and monarch sightings to a growing database and interactive map, and learn more about monarch and milkweed biology and conservation. A special feature of the website is the ability to explore and download over 40,000 monarch and milkweed records from 11 western states, spanning observations gathered from 1900 to the present day.





original image (1000x667) Desert milkweed (Asclepias erosa) in the Nevada desert. Photo: Xerces Society / Stephanie McKnight

original image (3648x2736) Rush milkweed (Asclepias subulata) in Maricopa County, Arizona. Photo credit: Brianna Borders

original image (1000x563) A monarch caterpillar on narrowleaf milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis). Photo credit: Xerces Society / Stephanie McKnight

original image (767x571) http://www.monarchmilkweedmapper.org/