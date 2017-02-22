From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/28/2017

Oakland Livable Wage Assembly Date Tuesday February 28 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Omni Commons

4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author John Torok



Come one, come all.



The Oakland Livable Wage Assembly builds Community and Power among those who seek higher wages and better work life conditions for area workers.



Our work together encompasses:



The concerns of precarious, contingent and care workers

Concurrent campaigns to improve wages for low-wage workers

Efforts by unionized workers and unions to improve wages and quality of work life.



We share stories and information in an egalitarian and participatory way to build relationships and build the movement.



This week we will be diverging from our usual activities in order to participate in the organizing of the Women's Strike on March 8th. The working group, which is planning a rally and actions in Downtown Oakland, will meet at Omni Commons every Tuesday and Thursday evening leading up to the day of the strike. Join us to do community outreach and plan actions for March 8th, and to lay the groundwork for a women's bloc in the May 1st general strike.



https://www.facebook.com/Oakland-Womens-Strike-268084643615965/



To participate in OLWA online, join our Oakland Livable Wage Assembly group on Facebook.



To join the OLWA mailing list, send an email to:

oaklandlivablewagediscussion-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



Please Love and Support one another ~

http://www.olwa.org


