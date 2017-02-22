top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/28/2017
Oakland Livable Wage Assembly
Date Tuesday February 28
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorJohn Torok
Join us to collaborate in principled reflection on what Bay Area Livable Wage should be, where we are at in terms of Livable Wage rights, and plan out movement-building actions and events to carve the way.

Come one, come all.

The Oakland Livable Wage Assembly builds Community and Power among those who seek higher wages and better work life conditions for area workers.

Our work together encompasses:

The concerns of precarious, contingent and care workers
Concurrent campaigns to improve wages for low-wage workers
Efforts by unionized workers and unions to improve wages and quality of work life.

We share stories and information in an egalitarian and participatory way to build relationships and build the movement.

This week we will be diverging from our usual activities in order to participate in the organizing of the Women's Strike on March 8th. The working group, which is planning a rally and actions in Downtown Oakland, will meet at Omni Commons every Tuesday and Thursday evening leading up to the day of the strike. Join us to do community outreach and plan actions for March 8th, and to lay the groundwork for a women's bloc in the May 1st general strike.

https://www.facebook.com/Oakland-Womens-Strike-268084643615965/

To participate in OLWA online, join our Oakland Livable Wage Assembly group on Facebook.

To join the OLWA mailing list, send an email to:
oaklandlivablewagediscussion-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

Please Love and Support one another ~
We have a duty to fight ~ We have a duty to win!
For more event information:
http://www.olwa.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 22nd, 2017 2:23 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code