Stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). March to four nearby banks.



Divest from the major banks funding DAPL by withdrawing funds from your current account at Wells Fargo, Citibank, Chase, or Bank of America and moving your account to a credit union or community bank.



Protect our water, climate, and earth by promoting clean and renewable alternative energy.



Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice

Cosponsored by #DIVESTSiliconValley







http://www.tinyurl.com/sjnodapldivestment For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 11:42 PM