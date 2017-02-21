top
$56.00 donated in past month
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
NoDAPL Divestment Crawl
Date Saturday February 25
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Willow Glen Town Square
1100 Lincoln Avenue (at Willow Street)
San Jose, CA 95125
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRise Up for Justice
Emailriseup [at] forjustice.us
Phone408-297-2299
Stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). March to four nearby banks.

Divest from the major banks funding DAPL by withdrawing funds from your current account at Wells Fargo, Citibank, Chase, or Bank of America and moving your account to a credit union or community bank.

Protect our water, climate, and earth by promoting clean and renewable alternative energy.

Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice
Cosponsored by #DIVESTSiliconValley
flyer_-_nodapl_divestment_crawl_-_ru4j_-_20170225_s.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.tinyurl.com/sjnodapldivestment
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 11:42 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§Download flyer PDF
by Rise Up for Justice Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 11:42 PM
flyer_-_nodapl_divestment_crawl_-_ru4j_-_20170225_en_es.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (381.4kb)
Download a flyer PDF here.
http://www.tinyurl.com/sjnodapldivestment
Add Your Comments
