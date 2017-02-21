From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NoDAPL Divestment Crawl
Date
Saturday February 25
Time
10:00 AM
1:00 PM
Location Details
Willow Glen Town Square
1100 Lincoln Avenue (at Willow Street)
San Jose, CA 95125
Event Type
|
Protest
|Rise Up for Justice
|riseup [at] forjustice.us
|408-297-2299
Stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). March to four nearby banks.
Divest from the major banks funding DAPL by withdrawing funds from your current account at Wells Fargo, Citibank, Chase, or Bank of America and moving your account to a credit union or community bank.
Protect our water, climate, and earth by promoting clean and renewable alternative energy.
Sponsored by Rise Up for Justice
Cosponsored by #DIVESTSiliconValley
Download a flyer PDF here.