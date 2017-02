From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 2/28/2017

California Disclose Act Grassroots Planning Meeting Date Tuesday February 28 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Urban Adamah Farm, 1151 Sixth St, Berkeley CA 94710 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Nancy Neff



This is the first organizing meeting for an East Bay Area Action Group of California Clean Money Campaign. Free; please register at Come learn about fighting Dark Money with AB 14, the California DISCLOSE Act. Presenter is Trent Lange, President of California Clean Money Campaign. Learn how the new California DISCLOSE Act will lead the resistance against big money in politics, and help plan the campaign to get the one extra vote it needs.This is the first organizing meeting for an East Bay Area Action Group of California Clean Money Campaign. Free; please register at http://yesfairelections.ngpvanhost.com/ngpvanforms/8708

