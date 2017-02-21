Just two days into Donald Trump's Administration, the U.S. launched a deadly drone strike in Yemen, killing at least 10 people. On Sunday, March 26, PASMC will present an opportunity for people to get an updated report on the U.S. covert drone assassination program - a dark spot on former President Obama's legacy that seems destined to expand under Trump. We will also hear about the growing worldwide resistance to stop drone warfare, and the national movement to oppose and interrupt business as usual at U.S. drone bases.



Our guest speaker will be Toby Blome, an organizer with the Bay Area chapter of the national women-led peace organization CODEPINK. Toby's presentation is entitled "Trump's Inheritance: U.S. Drone Warfare - a Critical and Brutal Tool for U.S. Global Domination, and the Reasons We Must Resist It". In addition to giving an overview of drone warfare, Toby will also discuss the 3rd Annual national mobilization known as "Shut Down Creech", a week-long resistance action at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada this coming April 23-29. Creech is where the CIA uses the U.S. Air Force to, as she puts it "spy on the world" and kill people at their will.



The UUSM is wheelchair accessible.



As a CODEPINK activist, Toby Blome's work has focused on resistance to U.S. global militarism and drone killing, and since 2009 has included extended and ongoing protests at U.S. drone military bases in California (at Beale AFB near Marysville) and Nevada. In 2012 she participated in the CODEPINK Peace Delegation to Pakistan, and met directly with family members of victims of drone warfare to hear their tragic stories firsthand. Toby has been arrested repeatedly at U.S. drone bases during nonviolent peaceful resistance, in an effort to, as she says, "put my body where my heart is."



On March 26, be sure to catch an informative presentation by this dedicated resister on a subject ever more in need of attention and response.



Free, contributions welcome.

