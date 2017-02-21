Swords to Plowshares is proud to present our 9th annual SHOUT! For Women Veteran Artists exhibition. This year we will feature the work of five artists on the theme of "Self & Transition." The artists will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Rachael Myrow of KQED to discuss the intention of their work, their creative process, and how their military experience informs their work.
Please join us for an evening exploring the intersection of art, healing and the underrepresented voices of women in the military. Light appetizers and beverages will be served. This community event is free.
SHOUT! is generously hosted by our partners at Zendesk.
This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit http://www.calhum.org
Free