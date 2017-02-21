top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/16/2017
9th Annual SHOUT! For Women Veterans
Date Thursday March 16
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Zendesk
1019 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSwords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares is proud to present our 9th annual SHOUT! For Women Veteran Artists exhibition. This year we will feature the work of five artists on the theme of "Self & Transition." The artists will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Rachael Myrow of KQED to discuss the intention of their work, their creative process, and how their military experience informs their work.

Please join us for an evening exploring the intersection of art, healing and the underrepresented voices of women in the military. Light appetizers and beverages will be served. This community event is free.

SHOUT! is generously hosted by our partners at Zendesk.

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit http://www.calhum.org.

Free
For more event information:
http://bit.ly/shout2017
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 10:03 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code