

Before the film our special guest, attorney Jeff Pierce with the Animal Legal Defense Fund, will talk about efforts to combat the environmental harms of industrial animal agriculture, and highlight ways our individual choice to consume fewer animal products can help solve the problem. He'll also discuss policy changes that can be implemented at the local level to address the impacts of animal agriculture on the environment.

After we watch COWSPIRACY we’ll have a time for discussion and planning local actions. Please bring vegan snacks to share for the social gathering at 6:30. The program begins at 7pm.



For more info:

website:



This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

