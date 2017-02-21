top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/ 2/2017
Screening of : Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret
Date Thursday March 02
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCarole Bennett-Simmons
How do our eating habits affect climate change? Transition Berkeley invites you to view COWSPIRACY: THE SUSTAINABILITY SECRET a ground breaking documentary that takes a sobering look at a destructive industry that is threatening the health of our planet. The film documents this industry’s impact on species extinction, ocean dead zones, water pollution and more. Learn how we can be part of the solution.
Before the film our special guest, attorney Jeff Pierce with the Animal Legal Defense Fund, will talk about efforts to combat the environmental harms of industrial animal agriculture, and highlight ways our individual choice to consume fewer animal products can help solve the problem. He'll also discuss policy changes that can be implemented at the local level to address the impacts of animal agriculture on the environment.
After we watch COWSPIRACY we’ll have a time for discussion and planning local actions. Please bring vegan snacks to share for the social gathering at 6:30. The program begins at 7pm.

For more info: info [at] transitionberkeley.com
website: http://www.transitionberkeley.com

This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
sm_cowspiracy_cow.jpg
original image (1500x954)
For more event information:
http://www.transitionberkeley.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 8:33 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
