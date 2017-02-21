top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Food Not Bombs Benefit
Date Saturday March 04
Time 8:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Location Details
The Starry Plough is located in Berkeley, California at Prince and Shattuck two blocks east of the Ashby BART station.
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorDarin
FUTURE TWIN, DIAGONAL MINTS, STRANGER THAN FACT.
sm_jean_s_flyer.jpg
original image (640x640)
For more event information:
http://ebfnb.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 2:55 PM
