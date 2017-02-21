A free public forum with Ali Ferdowski

Professor, History and Political Science, Notre Dame de Namur Univ.





The Trump regime is clearly staking out a hawkish, antagonistic policy line toward Iran. Is the U.S. actually on a path to war with that country?



The man in the White House made abundantly clear during the campaign that he intends to undermine, if not abandon entirely, the Obama era nuclear weapons agreement with Iran. This agreement, reached through international consensus, represented the most significant nuclear non-proliferation agreement in decades. At his first White House meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister, Trump reiterated his animosity to the nuclear deal specifically and to Iran generally. Benjamin Netanyahu readily echoed his bellicosity.



In the midst of this U.S. saber rattling, Iran is slated to hold its own presidential election in May. President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the nuclear agreement with the West, will certainly face a hardliner opponent.



At this month’s Other Voices forum, we’ll take a deep dive into both the U.S. threats toward Iran and the internal political dynamics in Iran.



For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 2:30 PM