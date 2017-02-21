From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Milo Yiannopoulos's Book and Speaking Invitation Canceled by Democracy Now!

Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 12:26 PM

White nationalist Milo Yiannopoulos is facing widespread backlash after he appeared to endorse pedophilia—leading to the cancellation of upcoming speaking gigs, as well as the publication of his book.

In his comments, Yiannopoulos discredits age of consent laws and said relationships "between younger boys and older men … can be hugely positive experiences." Simon & Schuster said Monday it had canceled the publication of Milo Yiannopoulos’s book "Dangerous." The American Conservative Union has rescinded an invitation to speak at its upcoming annual conference. Yiannopoulos also faced widespread opposition during his recent speaking tour at U.S. universities, where students were opposed to his long history of making racist, sexist and xenophobic statements. At least two University of California campuses were forced to cancel his speaking events amid protests.