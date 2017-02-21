Stop Workplace Bullying, Discrimination And Union Busting By SEIU 1021 Officials

SEIU LOCAL 1021 BEING SUED for RETALIATION & DISCRIMINATION

Join us for Informational Picketing & Press Conference WHEN: Saturday,February25at 11:00AM

WHERE: Corner of 17th St. & Kansas St. (Potrero District of SF)



SEIU Local 1021, one of the largest unions in Northern California representing public sector and private-non-profit workers, is being sued in Superior Court by a staff member for retaliation, age discrimination, and harassment.

Several additional SEIU Local 1021 staff members have also filed Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) Charges at the National Labor Relations Board and Discrimination Complaints (EEOC) with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and or at the State Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

The Filipino American Pacific Islander Community of the SF Bay Area, along with labor leader Daz Lamparas, a 29-year employee of SEIU, and others are protesting against union hypocrisy.

Join us for Informational Picketing & Press Conference WHEN: Saturday,February25at 11:00AM

WHERE: Corner of 17th St. & Kansas St. (Potrero District of SF)





Download PDF (227.1kb) Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 8:22 AM