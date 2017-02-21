top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 2/25/2017
Stop Workplace Bullying, Discrimination & Union Busting By SEIU 1021 Top Officials
Date Saturday February 25
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location Details
SEIU 1021 SF Offices
Corner of 17th St. & Kansas St. (Potrero District of SF)
San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSEIU1021 Rank & File Staff & SEIU1021 Mem
Stop Workplace Bullying, Discrimination And Union Busting By SEIU 1021 Officials
SEIU LOCAL 1021 BEING SUED for RETALIATION & DISCRIMINATION
Join us for Informational Picketing & Press Conference WHEN: Saturday,February25at 11:00AM
WHERE: Corner of 17th St. & Kansas St. (Potrero District of SF)

SEIU Local 1021, one of the largest unions in Northern California representing public sector and private-non-profit workers, is being sued in Superior Court by a staff member for retaliation, age discrimination, and harassment.
Several additional SEIU Local 1021 staff members have also filed Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) Charges at the National Labor Relations Board and Discrimination Complaints (EEOC) with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and or at the State Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
The Filipino American Pacific Islander Community of the SF Bay Area, along with labor leader Daz Lamparas, a 29-year employee of SEIU, and others are protesting against union hypocrisy.
Join us for Informational Picketing & Press Conference WHEN: Saturday,February25at 11:00AM
WHERE: Corner of 17th St. & Kansas St. (Potrero District of SF)
cwa_seiu1021_protest2-25-17_protest_leaflet.pinoy.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (227.1kb)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 8:22 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§Stop Workplace Bullying
by SEIU1021 Rank & File Staff & SEIU1021 Mem Tuesday Feb 21st, 2017 8:22 AM
workplace_bullying_stop.jpeg
SEIU president Roxanne Sanchez has a history of workplace bullying and terrorizing the employees of the union by verbally abusing them through bullying tactics and then illegally firing them.
Add Your Comments
