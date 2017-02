Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) are not receiving enough money from HUD to administer the Housing Choice Voucher Program (section 8 voucher program) properly. Reportedly there are around 140,000 vouchers being unused by people who are eligible for section 8 vouchers (Housing Choice Vouchers), partly because PHAs do not have enough resources to administer the program, according to the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA)!