Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
"Remembrance" On The 75th Anniversary of Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066
by Labor Video Project
Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM
On the 75th anniversary of President Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which incarcerated 120,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese Peruvians, anniversary events were held throughout the US and in San Francisco.
roosevelt_signs_internment_order.jpg
On the day of the 75th anniversary of Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which incarcerated 125,000 Japanese Americans, Peruvian Japanese and Japanese "Remembrance" meetings were held around the country. An anniversary event was also held in San Francisco at the Kabuki Theater in Japan Town. Thousands of Japanese Americans were ordered out of San Francisco and put in concentration camps. They lost their property and their lives were destroyed based on false evidence and propaganda that they had conspired with the Japanese government.
Participants warned that the growing racism and attacks on Muslims and immigrants is a dangerous sign that another such order could take place if people do not organize to defend democratic rights.
Additionally Peruvian Japanese were kidnapped from Peru to be used as prisoners in a prison exchange with the Japanese government. They have sued for justice and are still fighting in the courts.
Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T13pKptpLSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bySXUAXt5hE
For more information
http://www.dayofremembrance.org
http://www.campaignforjusticejla.org/history/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA
§120,000 Japanese Americans Were Put In Concentration Camps
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM
japan_exclusion_roundu-.jpg
The US government lied about the supposed "dangers" of Japanese Americans and rounded them up and put them in concentration camps. Many lost their homes and property.
https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA
§Never Again!
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM
sm_remembrance_never_again.jpg
original image (2560x1816)
Participants in the San Francisco Commemoration event demanded "Never Again"
https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA
§Terrorist Campaign Against Japanese Americans
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM
roosevelt_internment_order.jpeg
Using Roosevelt's internment orders the US government with the media and supporters launched a terror campaign against Japanese Americans. Many are concerned this is again happening with Muslims and other minorities.
https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA
§"My Family Reminds Me" Of Their Incarceration
by Labor Video Project Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM
sm_japanese_americans_my_family_reminds_me.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the posters at the "Remembrance" Commemoration.
https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA
Add Your Comments
