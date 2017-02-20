From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice "Remembrance" On The 75th Anniversary of Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 by Labor Video Project

Monday Feb 20th, 2017 7:23 PM On the 75th anniversary of President Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 which incarcerated 120,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese Peruvians, anniversary events were held throughout the US and in San Francisco.



Participants warned that the growing racism and attacks on Muslims and immigrants is a dangerous sign that another such order could take place if people do not organize to defend democratic rights.

Additionally Peruvian Japanese were kidnapped from Peru to be used as prisoners in a prison exchange with the Japanese government. They have sued for justice and are still fighting in the courts.

Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T13pKptpLSA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bySXUAXt5hE

For more information

http://www.dayofremembrance.org

http://www.campaignforjusticejla.org/history/

Production of Labor Video Project

The US government lied about the supposed "dangers" of Japanese Americans and rounded them up and put them in concentration camps. Many lost their homes and property. https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA

original image (2560x1816) Participants in the San Francisco Commemoration event demanded "Never Again" https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA

Using Roosevelt's internment orders the US government with the media and supporters launched a terror campaign against Japanese Americans. Many are concerned this is again happening with Muslims and other minorities. https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA

original image (4032x3024) One of the posters at the "Remembrance" Commemoration. https://youtu.be/Dm7NiQNdRhA