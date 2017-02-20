top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 2/22/2017
What Is Fascism? Is It Here Now?
Date Wednesday February 22
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Workers World Party
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWorkers World Party
Emailbayarea [at] workers.org
Phone5106005800
Does the Trump presidency mean fascism is here, now? Let's talk about what is fascism. We'll start with a couple of short presentations, then open up for discussion, including how do we fight back?
We will have light refreshments. The space is wheelchair accessible.
sm_smash_racism_fascism.jpg
original image (976x720)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1280868138...
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 20th, 2017 1:34 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code