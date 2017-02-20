From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
What Is Fascism? Is It Here Now?
Date
Wednesday February 22
Time
6:30 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
Workers World Party
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Workers World Party
|bayarea [at] workers.org
|5106005800
Does the Trump presidency mean fascism is here, now? Let's talk about what is fascism. We'll start with a couple of short presentations, then open up for discussion, including how do we fight back?
We will have light refreshments. The space is wheelchair accessible.