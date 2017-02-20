It's that time to tune up those bikes and toss those riding duds in the wash, you won't need them for the 8th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2017 - So. Hemi Edition. It's the second of five WNBRs for the 2017 bike naking season and usually one of the two largest WNBRs of the year.



Each year, our turnout is getting larger and larger riding bare through the streets of the city. So on Saturday, March 11, bring your bikes to Ferry Building near Market Street & the Embarcadero Blvd.



We meet northwest of the Ferry building, between the Ferry Building Farmer's Market and the Starbucks west of the Ferry Building. We begin gathering at 11:00 AM in the open area along the pier. Please gather as close to the railing and avoid blocking pedestrian traffic on the Embarcadero and also those exiting the Ferry Building. We will have time to do body/face paint and reacquaint ourselves. Bring body paints, watercolors and markers to apply slogans and designs to each other and adorn your bikes with signs; meet with old and new friends.



While it is a "naked" bike ride, all are welcome; it's ride as bare as you dare. That is, body paint, rubber latex, bikinis, topless, lingerie, bubble pack, whatever costume you are comfortable riding with. And we have already had 12 WNBRs while under cloud of the oppressive Weiner anti-nudity ordinance, with NO citations or complaints. If you are still uncertain, than its best to have a sarong, a beach wrap or shorts ready for quick coverup.



Our ride is part of a global protest taking place today in many cities throughout the US, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and other cities in the Southern Hemisphere. Tens of thousands of naked bike riders are protesting the global dependency of our society and economies at the hands of the oil cartels. We want to emphasize the harm this dependency causes to our environment, businesses and social lives. Nobody is unaffected. We want to endorse more bike riding and our nudity expresses our vulnerability to these matters. It also draws attention to our cause.



Our route will take us through many popular spots in the city such as Fisherman's Wharf, the Marina, Lombard, North Beach, along Embarcadero, the Civic Center, the Haight, and the Castro. If the weather permits, we might even go out to Ocean Beach. You say you can't make it to the start on time? Don't worry, it's a "Do It Yourself" ride; join us anytime you find us along the route and feel free to leave when you must. It's great fun and an event you shouldn't miss. Tell all your bike and environmentally concerned friends to join us, as bare as you dare for the 8th Annual World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2017 - So. Hemi Edition.5



https://www.facebook.com/events/1818737381... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 20th, 2017 11:50 AM