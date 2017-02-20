From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/26/2017

Berkeley, Milo, & Free Speech

When a scheduled speech by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was cancelled for security reasons, Trump tweeted: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” We will discuss this. Confirmed speakers include: Yvette Felarca, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), Frank Runninghorse, long-time anti-fascist activist, and Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee. Eugene Ruyle, of ICSS, will facilitate.



Sun, Feb 26, 2017: 10:30am-12:30pm

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

