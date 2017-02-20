Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Berkeley, Milo, & Free Speech
When a scheduled speech by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was cancelled for security reasons, Trump tweeted: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” We will discuss this. Confirmed speakers include: Yvette Felarca, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), Frank Runninghorse, long-time anti-fascist activist, and Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee. Eugene Ruyle, of ICSS, will facilitate.
Sun, Feb 26, 2017: 10:30am-12:30pm
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML
