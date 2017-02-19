top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | En Español | Immigrant Rights
Interview with Jeanette Vizguerra in Denver Sanctuary Church in Spanish
by paz
Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 11:07 PM
Community activist Jeanette Vizguerra of Denver has received notice she could soon be deported to her home country of Mexico. Vizguerra's case has gained attention since she became one of the first undocumented immigrants in Colorado to share her story with the public.
An attorney for Vizguerra says she could be eligible for a special visa to remain in the U.S. after she recently cooperated with police who investigated a crime committed against her.

Vizguerra was arrested for driving with false records in 2009. She has no other criminal record. She is raising three children who were born in the U.S.

“It's now been six long years of so much pain and suffering," she says. "I don't think it's the time to give up.”
Vizguerra's false records case was on appeal when she was detained at the border in 2012 after going back to Mexico to see her dying mother.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (272.7mb)
