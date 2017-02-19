Interested in eating less or no meat, but not sure how to start? Want to have a lighter footprint on the planet, but overwhelmed? Countless people are now cutting back on meat by enjoying more plant-based meals—to look and feel better, have a lighter eco-footprint, or to help animals. If you want to eat less meat and dairy without giving them up entirely, MeatLess offers concrete rationale and easy steps for reducing animal products. Kristie Middleton, senior food policy director for The Humane Society of the United States, shares inspirational stories from people who’ve lost weight, reached their health goals, helped animals, and improved their environmental footprint through plant-based eating. She'll share tips and tricks and answer your questions. Learn more and pick up a copy of this new book that Paul McCartney calls, "a book to inspire positive change!"

https://www.facebook.com/events/1711344115... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 9:35 PM