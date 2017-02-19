top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 3/19/2017
Kristie Middleton presents MeatLess
Date Sunday March 19
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Book Passage
51 Tamal Vista Blvd
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorErica Hruby
Interested in eating less or no meat, but not sure how to start? Want to have a lighter footprint on the planet, but overwhelmed? Countless people are now cutting back on meat by enjoying more plant-based meals—to look and feel better, have a lighter eco-footprint, or to help animals. If you want to eat less meat and dairy without giving them up entirely, MeatLess offers concrete rationale and easy steps for reducing animal products. Kristie Middleton, senior food policy director for The Humane Society of the United States, shares inspirational stories from people who’ve lost weight, reached their health goals, helped animals, and improved their environmental footprint through plant-based eating. She'll share tips and tricks and answer your questions. Learn more and pick up a copy of this new book that Paul McCartney calls, "a book to inspire positive change!"
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1711344115...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 9:35 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code