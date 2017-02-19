From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/26/2017

Community Feed Before the Occupy Oakland General Assembly
Date Sunday February 26
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location Details Oscar Grant Plaza Amphitheater
14th & Broadway, Oakland, CA



The OO General Assembly has met on a continuous basis for more than five years! Our General Assembly is a participatory gathering of Oakland community members and beyond, where everyone who shows up is treated equally . Our Assembly and the process we have collectively cultivated strives to reach agreement while building community.



At the GA committees, caucuses, and loosely associated groups whose representatives come voluntarily report on past and future actions, with discussion. We encourage everyone participating in the Occupy Oakland GA to be part of at least one associated group, but it is by no means a requirement. If you like, just come and hear all the organizing being done! Occupy Oakland encourages political activity that is decentralized and welcomes diverse voices and actions into the movement.



General Assembly Standard Agenda



Welcome & Introductions

Reports from Committees, Caucuses, & Independent Organizations

Announcements

The last Sunday of every month attendees of the OO GA will get together a little earlier than usual, at 2 PM to share some food with each others and the community. There will be food, a table and utensils/plates courtesy of the Kitchen Committee (such at he is) - feel free to bring a nosh to share…The Occupy Oakland General Assembly meets every Sunday at 3 PM at Oscar Grant Plaza amphitheater at 14th Street & Broadway, often on the steps of City Hall. If it is raining (as in RAINING, not just misting) at 3:00 PM we meet in the basement of the Omni Collective, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland. During the warmer months we tend to meet at 4 PM.

