From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Health, Housing, and Public Services
View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
The Connection Between Agribusiness and Disease
|
Date
|
Thursday March 09
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
8:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
Event Type
|
Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Green Arcade
|
While many books cover facets of food or outbreaks, Wallace’s collection is the first to explore infectious disease, agriculture, economics, and the nature of science together. Big Farms Make Big Flu integrates the political economies of disease and science into a new understanding of infections.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 5:58 PM
“He can…weave a mean story, with the kinds of big picture analysis that puts him alongside minds like Mike Davis’s. Who else can link the end of British colonial rule in China or the devaluation ofthe Thai Baht to the spread of bird flu? This collection is a bracing innoculant against the misinformation that will be spewed in the next epidemic by the private sector, government agencies and philanthropists. My copy is highlighted on almost every page. Yours will be too." —Raj Patel, Research Professor, University of Texas at Austin, author, Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System