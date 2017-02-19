Author Liz Cunningham will read from her new book Ocean Country: One Woman's Voyage from Peril to Hope in her Quest to Save the Seas.



“My mission is to be a voice for the life the seas and the people who are working to save it, to inspire and empower others to join the effort to save our seas and forge a sustainable future. I write and speak about ocean conservation and the traits we need to be effective stewards of our seas and our planet—among others, courage, an engaged hope, and our capacity to work together to implement solutions.” - Liz Cunningham



Free admission.

