Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/ 1/2017
Using Hope to Save Our Oceans
Date Wednesday March 01
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Author Liz Cunningham will read from her new book Ocean Country: One Woman's Voyage from Peril to Hope in her Quest to Save the Seas.

“My mission is to be a voice for the life the seas and the people who are working to save it, to inspire and empower others to join the effort to save our seas and forge a sustainable future. I write and speak about ocean conservation and the traits we need to be effective stewards of our seas and our planet—among others, courage, an engaged hope, and our capacity to work together to implement solutions.” - Liz Cunningham

Free admission.
sm_ocean_country_2.jpg
original image (1300x860)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 5:53 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
