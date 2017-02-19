From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pack the Courthouse for Yuvette Henderson
Thursday February 23
Time
11:00 AM
1:00 PM
Location Details
Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building
1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612
Event Type
Court Date
|APTP
Yuvette Henderson was murdered by Emeryville police on 2/3/2015 who shot her with an AR-15 assault rifle for alleged shoplifting.
The city of Emeryville has filed a motion to dismiss her family's lawsuit.
We need 100 people to turn up in the Federal Courthouse, Courtroom 4, third floor (Judge Ryu) on Thursday 2/23/2017 to show that the community stands with Yuvette's family and demands Justice for Yuvette.
Please help us spread the word and invite your friends.
#sayHerName
#Justice4Yuvette