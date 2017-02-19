top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
Pack the Courthouse for Yuvette Henderson
Date Thursday February 23
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building
1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612
Event Type Court Date
Organizer/AuthorAPTP
Yuvette Henderson was murdered by Emeryville police on 2/3/2015 who shot her with an AR-15 assault rifle for alleged shoplifting.

The city of Emeryville has filed a motion to dismiss her family's lawsuit.

We need 100 people to turn up in the Federal Courthouse, Courtroom 4, third floor (Judge Ryu) on Thursday 2/23/2017 to show that the community stands with Yuvette's family and demands Justice for Yuvette.

Please help us spread the word and invite your friends.

#sayHerName
#Justice4Yuvette
sm_yuvettehenderson-homedepot_20150221_018.jpg
original image (533x800)
For more event information:
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 2:44 PM
Add Your Comments
