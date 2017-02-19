Yuvette Henderson was murdered by Emeryville police on 2/3/2015 who shot her with an AR-15 assault rifle for alleged shoplifting.



The city of Emeryville has filed a motion to dismiss her family's lawsuit.



We need 100 people to turn up in the Federal Courthouse, Courtroom 4, third floor (Judge Ryu) on Thursday 2/23/2017 to show that the community stands with Yuvette's family and demands Justice for Yuvette.



Please help us spread the word and invite your friends.



#sayHerName

#Justice4Yuvette



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 2:44 PM