GREAT-GRANDSON OF MEXICAN REVOLUTIONARY FLORES-MAGON TO SPEAK AT FRESNO STATE Diego Flores Magón , great grandson of Mexican Revolution intellectual and journalist Enrique Flores Magon , will speak from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Henry Madden Library (Room 2206) for the Valley Public History Initiative at Fresno State.Magón, who is the founder and director of the archive and cultural center La Casa de El Hijo del Ahuizote in Mexico City, will be joined by Los Angeles-based printmaker Daniel González Magon will discuss La Casa’s history, mission and current projects. González will share La Casa’s most recent transitional art and activist projects.La Casa is an archive and museum located at the original address of El Hijo del Ahuizote, the famed nineteenth century satirical newspaper located in Mexico City. The newspaper was well known for criticizing Porfirio Díaz, the president of Mexico from 1884 to 1911 who was deposed in the Mexican Revolution, said Dr. Romeo Guzman, director of the Valley Public History Initiative who will moderate the event.“La Casa houses the personal archives of the Flores Magón brothers , who were revolutionary anarchists, journalists and exiles, but more importantly La Casa is trying to re-imagine the uses and roles of archives in society,” Guzman said.“In the spirit of the Magón brothers and migrants from the early 20th century, La Casa is working to build a network of activists, artists and writers in greater Mexico. It’s looking to foster solidarity across the U.S.-Mexico Border.”For more information, contact Guzman at romeog [at] csufresno.edu or at 559.278.6622.



