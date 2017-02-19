top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
Great-Grandson Of Mexican Revolutionary Flores-Magon to Speak at Fresno State
Date Thursday February 23
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
Henry Madden Library (Room 2206) at Fresno State
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorValley Public History Initiative
GREAT-GRANDSON OF MEXICAN REVOLUTIONARY FLORES-MAGON TO SPEAK AT FRESNO STATE

Diego Flores Magón, great grandson of Mexican Revolution intellectual and journalist Enrique Flores Magon, will speak from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Henry Madden Library (Room 2206) for the Valley Public History Initiative at Fresno State.

Magón, who is the founder and director of the archive and cultural center La Casa de El Hijo del Ahuizote in Mexico City, will be joined by Los Angeles-based printmaker Daniel González.

Magon will discuss La Casa’s history, mission and current projects. González will share La Casa’s most recent transitional art and activist projects.

La Casa is an archive and museum located at the original address of El Hijo del Ahuizote, the famed nineteenth century satirical newspaper located in Mexico City. The newspaper was well known for criticizing Porfirio Díaz, the president of Mexico from 1884 to 1911 who was deposed in the Mexican Revolution, said Dr. Romeo Guzman, director of the Valley Public History Initiative who will moderate the event.

“La Casa houses the personal archives of the Flores Magón brothers, who were revolutionary anarchists, journalists and exiles, but more importantly La Casa is trying to re-imagine the uses and roles of archives in society,” Guzman said.

“In the spirit of the Magón brothers and migrants from the early 20th century, La Casa is working to build a network of activists, artists and writers in greater Mexico. It’s looking to foster solidarity across the U.S.-Mexico Border.”

For more information, contact Guzman at romeog [at] csufresno.edu or at 559.278.6622.

diego-flores-magon.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.fresnostatenews.com/2017/02/18/...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 12:01 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code