Strike Debt is building a debt resistance movement. We believe that most individual debt is illegitimate and unjust. Most of us fall into debt because we are increasingly deprived of the means to acquire the basic necessities of life: health care, education, and housing. Because we are forced to go into debt simply in order to live, we think it is right and moral to resist it.

Come get connected with SDBA’s projects!

organizing for public banking in Oakland! We made the first steps happen… now we have to keep the momentum going! We organized the forum for Public Banking in Oakland on February 9th.

Tiny Homes for the homeless.

Promoting single-payer / Medicare for All to end the plague of medical debt

Working on debarring US Banks that have been convicted of felonies from municipal contracts

money bail reform and fighting modern day debtors’ prisons and exploitive ticketing and fining schemes

helping out America’s only non-profit check-cashing organization and fighting against usurious for-profit pay-day lenders and their ilk

student debt resistance

Promoting the concept of Basic Income

advocating for Postal banking

Presenting debt-related topics at forums and workshops

Bring your own debt-related project!

If you are new to Strike Debt and want to come early, meet one or two of us and get a briefing on our projects before we dive into our agenda, email us at strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com .

Strike Debt Bay Area is an offshoot of Occupy Oakland and Strike Debt , itself an offshoot of Occupy Wall Street.