San Francisco Hotline in Case of ICE Raids
San Francisco, in case of ICE raids call new hotline: 415-200-1548. Legal and community defense in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese.
Hotline resource for ICE raids. Legal defense and community support in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese.
415-200-1548
— The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) is a grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC members build community power in the Bay Area by participating in leadership development, political education, and campaigns.
