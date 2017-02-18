From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights San Francisco Hotline in Case of ICE Raids by AROC

Saturday Feb 18th, 2017 8:02 PM San Francisco, in case of ICE raids call new hotline: 415-200-1548. Legal and community defense in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese.





415-200-1548







— The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) is a grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC members build community power in the Bay Area by participating in leadership development, political education, and campaigns.



