top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017
Race, Class and American Populism
Date Sunday March 05
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Public Library—Main Branch
125 14th Street, Bradley C. Walters Community Room (downstairs)
(Between Oak & Madison, 8 minute walk from Lake Merritt BART)
*The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSpartacist League
Emailslbayarea [at] fastmail.net
Phone(510) 839-0851
Speaker with discussion period.
For Black Liberation Through Socialist Revolution!
Democrats, Republicans: Class Enemies of Workers and the Oppressed
For a Revolutionary, Multiracial Workers Party!
2017_bh_month_forum_flyer-no_bug.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (509.0kb)
For more event information:
http://www.icl-fi.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 18th, 2017 1:28 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code