Race, Class and American Populism
Date
Sunday March 05
Time
2:00 PM
4:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Public Library—Main Branch
125 14th Street, Bradley C. Walters Community Room (downstairs)
(Between Oak & Madison, 8 minute walk from Lake Merritt BART)
*The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.
Event Type
Speaker
|Spartacist League
|slbayarea [at] fastmail.net
|(510) 839-0851
Speaker with discussion period.
For Black Liberation Through Socialist Revolution!
Democrats, Republicans: Class Enemies of Workers and the Oppressed
For a Revolutionary, Multiracial Workers Party!