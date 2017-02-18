From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017

US Labor Against the War program and fundraiser Date Sunday March 05 Time 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Location Details 4089 25th Street (between Noe and Sanchez) Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Allan Fisher Email afisher800 [at] gmail.com Phone 415-954-2763

Dear Sisters and Brothers,

We hope you will be able to join us at a special gathering to raise funds for U.S. Labor Against the War (USLAW) at the home of Lita Blanc and Alan Benjamin on:

Sunday, March 5 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm

@ 4089 25th Street (between Noe and Sanchez Sts.) in San Francisco

The fundraiser will feature three Special Guests:

v Michael Eisenscher, National Coordinator Emeritus, USLAW

v Julienne Fisher, UFCW 5 Delegate to SF Labor Council and Renounce War Projects v Max Elbaum, Longtime antiwar activist, Marathoner for Peace

v ALSO: Music by Francisco Herrera

U.S. Labor Against the War is a national organization of unions and other labor organizations founded in January of 2003 to oppose President George W. Bush’s then threatened war on Iraq. In more than a decade since its founding, USLAW has organized a network of more than 165 unions, labor councils, state labor federations, allied labor organizations and labor antiwar committees.

USLAW is internationally recognized for its solidarity work in support of Iraqi unions. In 2005, it led the campaign to get the AFL-CIO to come out against the Iraq war.

USLAW is committed to the struggle to demilitarize U.S. foreign policy and break the country's dependency on militarism and fossil fuels so that it can develop an environmentally, economically and socially sustainable and just economy that serves the working class majority, not just the privileged few.

USLAW is funded almost exclusively through affiliation fees paid by its affiliates, individual memberships and donations from its supporters. It receives no funds from the government or corporations. Your personal support is greatly needed . . . and appreciated.

With the election of Donald Trump, USLAW is needed more than ever to stay the hand of the war-makers and to redirect military spending into social spending to provide for the basic needs of the people. We need a vibrant anti-war movement to push this change and for organized labor to play a vital role in it. We need to continue to actively support USLAW and support international solidarity.

Please RSVP to to let us know if you can attend. If you are not able to make it to the fundraiser, we urge you to make your donation with a credit card on the following USLAW website fundraising page:

If you prefer to make a contribution by check (or want to claim a tax deduction for your donation), make your check payable to USLAW (or USLAW-AFGJ for tax deduction) and send it to 1718 M Street, NW #153, Washington, DC 20036. Please mark “March 5 SF Fundraiser” on the Memo line of your check.

We thank you in advance for your support of USLAW, and we hope to hear back from you soon,

In solidarity,

