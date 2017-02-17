From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 2/20/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Not My President Day
|
Date
|
Monday February 20
|
Time
|
11:00 AM
-
1:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95113
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|OC Indivisible
|
Judge Ladoris Cordell will be speaking at Not My President Day. If you are resisting Trump and his agenda you must not miss this event!
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 11:03 PM
Come prepared to take action and meet others who are working in the resistance.
Indivisible encourages Members of Congree in the Senate and House to represent us.
If we stand together, indivisible, we will win. Take a stand! Welcome to the resistance.
#OCIndivisible #NotMyPresidentDaySJ
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.