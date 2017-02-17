top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Not My President Day
Date Monday February 20
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOC Indivisible
Judge Ladoris Cordell will be speaking at Not My President Day. If you are resisting Trump and his agenda you must not miss this event!

Come prepared to take action and meet others who are working in the resistance.

Indivisible encourages Members of Congree in the Senate and House to represent us.

If we stand together, indivisible, we will win. Take a stand! Welcome to the resistance.

#OCIndivisible #NotMyPresidentDaySJ
For more event information:
http://sanjose.carpediem.cd/events/2657455...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 11:03 PM
