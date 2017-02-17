top
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/20/2017
Not My President Rally
Date Monday February 20
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
ICE
220 Vineyard Court
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSouth County Resistance
Rally at ICE office

We will stand in solidarity with immigrants, refugees, Muslims, women and all those targeted by President Trump's actions.

The South County Resistance will oppose any laws or regulations that target any member of our community.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2470912257...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 10:47 PM
Add Your Comments
