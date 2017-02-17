From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/20/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Not My President Rally
|
Date
|
Monday February 20
|
Time
|
11:00 AM
-
2:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
ICE
220 Vineyard Court
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|South County Resistance
|
Rally at ICE office
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 10:47 PM
We will stand in solidarity with immigrants, refugees, Muslims, women and all those targeted by President Trump's actions.
The South County Resistance will oppose any laws or regulations that target any member of our community.