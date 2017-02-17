top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/23/2017
Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group
Date Thursday February 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
The Prolific Oven
550 Waverly Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorGregory Stevens
Topic: Anarchism and Social Change

This week we will look to Anarchism as a political philosophy and a theory of social change. Check out these readings to guide our discussion in the way of anarchist awesomeness (you can find links to each reading on the MeetUp page):

Anarchism, Past and Present - Murray Bookchin
What is Anarchism? David Graeber
To Change Everything - CrimethInc Collective
Preamble to the IWW Constitution

Extra:

Anarchism and the Black Revolution - Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin
Murray Bookchin on Anarchism (Video)
A Conversation With Anarchist David Graeber (Video)
What is Anarcha-Feminism? (Video)
For more event information:
https://www.meetup.com/Palo-Alto-Radical-R...
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 17th, 2017 2:09 PM
