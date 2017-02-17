From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group
Date
Thursday February 23
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
The Prolific Oven
550 Waverly Street
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Gregory Stevens
Topic: Anarchism and Social Change
This week we will look to Anarchism as a political philosophy and a theory of social change. Check out these readings to guide our discussion in the way of anarchist awesomeness (you can find links to each reading on the MeetUp page):
Anarchism, Past and Present - Murray Bookchin
What is Anarchism? David Graeber
To Change Everything - CrimethInc Collective
Preamble to the IWW Constitution
Extra:
Anarchism and the Black Revolution - Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin
Murray Bookchin on Anarchism (Video)
A Conversation With Anarchist David Graeber (Video)
What is Anarcha-Feminism? (Video)
